Cold wave conditions, dense fog continue to sweep North India

Cold wave conditions coupled with dense fog continue to sweep North India. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, very Dense Fog observed in isolated pockets of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Western Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Dense Fog was observed in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Moderate Fog in isolated pockets of Jammu, Haryana and Eastern Madhya Pradesh.

National Capital Delhi continues to be in the grip of coldwave. It witnessed dense to moderate fog this morning. The Air Quality in the city was in very poor category. Air Quality Index was recorded 332 at 7 in the morning. Northern Railway said, 26 trains are running late due to fog.





Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of peninsular and Northeast India. He also mentioned that during the upcoming winter season (January to March 2024), the rainfall over North India is most likely to be normal.

He added that During January 2024, monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal in many parts of the country, except in some parts of North India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely. According to the IMD, the anomaly forecast for the number of cold wave days is expected to be below normal over most parts of Central India during the month of January 2024.

In Punjab, the current spell of cold wave continues unabated. Met Department has ruled out any relief in the cold wave conditions as of now. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the entire Punjab is in the grip of a severe cold wave. The bone-chilling cold winds are increasing the woes of the common people. There is a continuous decrease in the temperature and Gurdaspur remains the coldest with a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius.

In other districts of the state too, this temperature was recorded up to nine degrees Celsius. As per the met office forecast, similar cold weather is expected to continue during the next couple of days.