Assam Golaghat road mishap: President, PM convey deepest condolences to bereaved families

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pain at the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. In a social media post, President Murmu conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister said that the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Government has announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees would be given to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The Government will also give rupees 50 thousand to the injured.

