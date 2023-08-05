Thailand: 8 Killed after freight train hit a pick-up truck crossing railway track

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight people were killed on Friday when a freight train hit a pick-up truck trying to cross the tracks in central Thailand. The State Railway of Thailand, said in a statement that the crash took place at an unauthorised crossing in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok. The statement said, the train driver followed the protocol by sounding the alarm three times, but the close proximity made it difficult for the driver to stop the train in time. It added, four more persons were injured, one of whom is in hospital in a critical condition.