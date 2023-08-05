US pauses certain foreign assistance programmes to Niger’s govt

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programmes benefiting the government of Niger. However, this interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programmes in Niger, provision of lifesaving humanitarian and food assistance will continue, said US State Secretary Antony Blinken in a press statement on Saturday. The statement said that the US assistance to Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitution.

This is consistent with steps taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union says the US State Secretary. He said the US government will continue to review our foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions.

Mr Blinken said US remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically-elected government.

Earlier this week, the United States extended support to the leadership of the ECOWAS to defend constitutional order in Niger.