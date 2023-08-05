इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2023 11:55:46      انڈین آواز
PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation. They followed-up on discussions held during Mr Prachand’s recent visit to India from 31st May to 3rd June, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Prime Minister’s Office said, Nepal, a close and friendly neighbour, is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. It said, the telephone conversation continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.

