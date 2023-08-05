इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2023 11:55:32      انڈین آواز
10 dead after heavy rain hits China’s Baoding

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 10 people were killed in floods in Baoding city in Hebei province due to torrential rains that have battered northern part of China.

Officials said, today over six lakh people in the city were evacuated from areas deemed to be at risk by flooding. China has been hit hard by extreme weather in recent months, from record-breaking heatwaves to deadly rain. Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon that hit mainland China last Friday, has brought the most severe rains since records began 140 years ago. Hebei province, which neighbours Beijing, has been the one of the most affected by the rains.

China said, Natural disasters caused 147 deaths last month after the heaviest rains since records began hit the country’s capital.

