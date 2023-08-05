इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2023 07:21:03      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan arrested after being found guilty in Toshakhana case

AMN

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chief Imran Khan has been arrested after being sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case on 5th August 2023. The Islamabad Court has found the PTI Chief guilty in the case. As a result, the PTI leader has also been disqualified for five years. The court has also fined Imran Khan of One Lakh Pakistani Rupees. There are reports that Police arrived at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park and arrested the leader from his residence.

After announcing the verdict the court issued an arrest warrant against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after sentencing him three years in prison. The court also directed IG Islamabad Police to immediately arrest Imran Khan after the Toshakhana verdict.

Earlier, the verdict was reserved against Imran Khan over his non-appearance.

