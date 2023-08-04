Bangladesh witnesses highest ever yearly dengue deaths

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, with 10 more dengue deaths, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease reached 283, the highest in 23 years. Last year dengue claimed 281 lives, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS director Professor Md Shahadat Hossain said that 54 per cent of the total deaths were caused by dengue shock syndrome and dengue hemorrhagic fever or others. He said that most of the patients died of dengue within a very short time of admission as the average hospital stay was 2.61 days.



Experts and doctors attributed this year’s unusually high death toll to delayed hospitalisation, reinfections, and the presence of Den-2 and Den-3 out of all four dengue strains.

According to health experts, with five months in hand, dengue-related deaths may increase more this year.