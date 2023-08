AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 18 people have died and 23 were injured in a bus accident in Mexico. The authorities said the bus, which was headed to northern border town of Tijuana from Mexico City, was carrying around 42 passengers. It fell off a highway into a ravine. The driver has been detained. The authorities suspect him of speeding.

According to media reports, last month, at least 29 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the state of Oaxaca.