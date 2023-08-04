इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 10:00:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid Amhara clashes

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ethiopia’s government announced a state of emergency on Friday. This follows days of clashes between the federal security forces and local ethnic militia in the northern Amhara region. Local media reported that intense fighting broke out between the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Fano militia group earlier in the week. Both forces had fought alongside federal ones in the Tigray conflict. However, the federal government wants to centralize power.

The government said, it wanted to integrate local defense forces into the police and the national army, which sparked protests in the region in April. The dismantling and integration of Amhara special forces is part of the federal government’s peace deal with Tigrayan forces. Amhara is one of Ethiopia’s 11 regions. Each region has its own police force and militia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart