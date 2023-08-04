Pakistan National Assembly to be dissolved on Wednesday: Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly on August 9. The decision came after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with parliamentary leaders at a dinner in honour of the members of parliament, where the country’s political situation was thoroughly discussed.

This crucial step is part of the democratic process, ensuring a smooth transition of power before the next general elections. On August 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will send a formal advice to the President for the dissolution of the National Assembly. According to constitutional provisions, the President must sign the advice within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution. If, for any reason, the President does not sign the advice, the Assembly will be automatically dissolved.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured that after three days of consultation with the opposition, he will submit the name of the caretaker prime minister to the President. The aim is to reach a consensus between the government and the opposition over the caretaker premier. However, if no agreement is reached, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will step in and nominate a candidate for the caretaker prime minister position from the proposed names.