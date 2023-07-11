Terrorism in not linked to any religion: NSA Doval

India is leading fight against those who are promoting terrorism around the world: NSA

A Akhter / New Delhi

Saying that India is leading the fight against those who are promoting terrorism and extremism around the world, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today said: “Terrorism is not linked to any religion. It is individual who get misguided”.

Addressing a gathering at India Islamic Centre here, Mr Doval said, India is also a victim of terrorism and it has faced numerous terror attacks including 26/11 Mumbai attack in which 168 people lost their lives. The NSA said that India has been actively working to combat terrorism through various means including strengthening enacting new laws and cooperating with other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League said that Indian wisdom has contributed a lot to the humanity around the world. He added that there is a need to work together to promote peace and stability in the world. Mr Issa said Indian constitution is a sacred one, which unites the entire country. He added that India and the World Muslim League must work together in promoting peace and stability in the world, as the every country is connected with each other.