“India is a great model of coexistence for the world,”says Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa 

“Muslim component of the Indian society also contributes to Indian diversity and coexistence.”

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Secretary-general of the Makkah-based Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, today appreciated India’s long history and diversity saying despite being a Hindu majority nation ‘ it has a secular constitution’.

Addressing a gathering of the intellectuals, academicians, and religious leaders at the Indian Islamic cultural center organized by the Khusro Foundation here he said “India is a great model of coexistence for the world.” In India, he said, diversity is a great way to protect Constitution and stability.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, was also present at the occasion.

The Saudi-Arabia-born Dr. Al-Issa said Indian wisdom has done good to humanity.

Issa also appreciated the Indian Muslims. He said the “Muslim component of the Indian society also contributes to Indian diversity and coexistence.” He said the “Need of the hour is to establish communication between cultures (India and Islam)’. As the leader of the MWL. He wants to strengthen understanding between faiths.

Dr Al-Issa said as head of the Makkah-based Muslim World League he has alliances with many cultures around the world. In India, he said, Hindus being in the majority, MWL has collaborated with many Hindu organizations.

He said he has a deep association with Sadguru (Jaggi) and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, two Indian spiritual leaders, and engaged with them regularly. “We have many common values with many Hindu leaders and we respect the differences.

Dr. Al-Issa said India’s model of diversity and coexistence of various cultures is the way forward for the world. He said the diversity of India is a great asset and it should never be left unutilized.

He said tolerance and coexistence are not something that should be talked only about at conferences, but they should be implemented on the ground and become part of our lives.

Dr Al-Issa said he had noticed the rising negative trends in the world and these have to be dealt with unity of faiths. “We have to work for strengthening the common values.”

He said it was to counter these negative trends and the doomsday predictions of the clash of civilizations that the United Nations had launched initiatives like the Alliance of Civilisations and Building Bridges between the East and the West.”

Dr Issa, said that community leaders have a role to promote tolerance and coexistence all over the world. “We have to understand that children need to be taught this from early life.”

He said in the modern world, “We need alliances to shape our destiny and we have to do our part for a better future.”

Explaining Islam, he said Islamic culture is open to love, engagement, and dialogue. The Muslims are not only supposed to appreciate coexistence but also it’s their religious obligation.” Islam is not only about tolerance but also about forgiving others.

He said Islam teaches us to show respect to one with whom we differ. He asked the 1,8 billion Muslims of the world to become representatives of the true message of Islam

Speaking of MWL’s association with India, he said “India is an inspiration to the rest of the world for being open to dialogue; our partnership with India is a message to the whole world.”