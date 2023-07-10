इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2023 07:23:05      انڈین آواز
India, Malaysia discuss roadmap for defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Kuala Lumpur to deepen bilateral defence ties with Malaysia and engage in talks with PM Anwar Ibrahim and Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan.

India and Malaysia today reviewed the diverse pillars of the extensive bilateral defence engagement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Malaysian counterpart  Mohamad Hasan met in Kuala Lumpur and discussed the roadmap for the 4th Decade of India-Malaysia Defence Cooperation.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr Anwer Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr. Singh reached Kuala Lumpur yesterday on a three-day visit to Malaysia with a focus on further consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and Enhanced Strategic Partnership.  

India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two countries have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

The bilateral talks were held during Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit which is aimed at further boosting defence and strategic ties between both the nations.

The Minister also said he had a fruitful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia H.E. Dr Zambry Adbul Kadir where they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The Defence Minister also unveiled the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kuala Lumpur. “Netaji and the INA have an important legacy in Malaysia. An icon of bravery, leadership, and patriotism, Netaji continues to inspire generations in India and Malaysia,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence, in its official release stated, “India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.”

The Ministry further said both countries are committed to working under the vision of enhanced strategic partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India’s indigenously developed Tejas aircraft. Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. 

خبرنامہ

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

ریلوے نے وندے بھارت سمیت سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی زمروں کے کرائے میں 25 فیصد کی کمی کئے جانے کا اعلان کیا

ریلوے کی وزارت نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی چی ...

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے دوطرفہ دفاعی اشتراک کے خاکے پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

بھارت اور ملیشیا نے مضبوط دوطرفہدفاعی رابطوں کے متنوع پہلوؤ ...

