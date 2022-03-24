Terrorism in J&K declined after abrogation of Article 370: FM Sitharaman

B MISHRA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said after the abrogation of Article 370, terror justice, democracy, and economic opportunities are reaching Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to the discussion for the Budget for the Union Territory, she said there has been a significant drop in terror-related incidents and increased opportunities for investment and jobs in J&K.

Ms. Sitharam said, various impediments which prevailed for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J&K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development. She hailed the union territory’s vaccination coverage and said, “100 percent Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible population has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.