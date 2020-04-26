Terror attack on security forces near Pak-Afghan border

WEB DESK

Heavily-armed terrorists have attacked the security force’s in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, sparking a gun battle in which at least two Pakistani soldiers and nine militants were killed.

The terrorist attacked the security forces near Pak-Afghan border in Tootnarai area of tehsil Datta Khel on Saturday, the Army said. The security forces launched a counter-attack, killing nine militants. During the gun battle, two soldiers were killed and five others injured. One terrorist was also arrested during the operation.