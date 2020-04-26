COVID-19: Nepal Govt extends suspension of flights till May 15th

WEB DESK

Nepal Government has extended suspension of domestic and international flights till 15th of May as a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 held in Kathmandu today.

Earlier, the flights had been halted until 30th of April. A total of 49 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Himalayan nation so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 12 persons have recovered while remaining 37 are undergoing treatment and their condition is normal.