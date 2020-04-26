Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,81,382 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
India COVID-19 Updates on April 26

NEW DELHI

Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, Government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan today visited Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to take stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19. During his visit, he visited various wards in the state-of-the-art building having isolation facility for COVID-19 patients. During his visit he spoke to some COVID-19 affected patients through video call over phone, handled by Robot at the patient’s end and enquired about their well being. He also sought their feedback about the facilities available in AIIMS, so that necessary improvements can be made.

After a detailed review, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the working of the various units. He also appreciated AIIMS, for ensuring 24X7 monitoring the wellbeing of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients using digital platforms and video/ voice call technologies. Dr Harsh Vardhan urged the people of India to observe the lockdown 2.0 in letter and spirit and to treat it as an effective intervention to cut down spread of COVID-19. He stated that the situation is improving in India as Hot Spot Districts (HSD) are moving towards being Non Hot Spot Districts (NHSD).

Today, Cabinet Secretary had a detailed VC with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States/UTs to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response. He highlighted that states which are having high cases loads should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy. States also need to focus on medical infrastructure which includes adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators etc.

As of now, 5804 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 21.90%. Also, a total of 26,496 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 with a total number of 824 deaths have been reported in India of now.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be emailed at technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no. : +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

PIB

