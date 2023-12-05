इंडियन आवाज़     05 Dec 2023 08:16:56      انڈین آواز

Tension in Rajasthan after murder of Karni Sena president, supporters start protest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur today.

Image

Agencies / Jaipur

National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. CCTV footage of the murder also surfaced in which some unknown people are seen firing bullets at him.

After his murder, members of the Rajput community gathered and protested outside the hospital where his body was kept. Before the formation of the new government in Rajasthan, such an incident has created a lot of tension in the entire state.

After the murder of the National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, there is a lot of anger among his supporters. Apart from Jaipur, supporters have also blocked Nagli Circle of Alwar. Their only demand is that the killers should be arrested as soon as possible.

Governor talked to DGP
This incident in Jaipur has shaken the administration. Immediately after the incident, state Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to the DGP. He has directed the DGP to maintain law and order and arrest the criminals as soon as possible.

CCTV footage of the killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has surfaced. According to the footage, some unknown people entered his house and shot him four times. Police have said that one attacker involved in this incident has been killed and the remaining two criminals will be caught soon.

In a tweet Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that he is shocked by this incident of murder. Making Rajasthan crime free is our first priority, he writes. At the same time, former CM Vasundhara Raje has also described Gogamedi’s murder as tragic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart