Tension in Rajasthan after murder of Karni Sena president, supporters start protest

National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur today.

Agencies / Jaipur

National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. CCTV footage of the murder also surfaced in which some unknown people are seen firing bullets at him.

After his murder, members of the Rajput community gathered and protested outside the hospital where his body was kept. Before the formation of the new government in Rajasthan, such an incident has created a lot of tension in the entire state.

After the murder of the National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, there is a lot of anger among his supporters. Apart from Jaipur, supporters have also blocked Nagli Circle of Alwar. Their only demand is that the killers should be arrested as soon as possible.

Governor talked to DGP

This incident in Jaipur has shaken the administration. Immediately after the incident, state Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to the DGP. He has directed the DGP to maintain law and order and arrest the criminals as soon as possible.

CCTV footage of the killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has surfaced. According to the footage, some unknown people entered his house and shot him four times. Police have said that one attacker involved in this incident has been killed and the remaining two criminals will be caught soon.

In a tweet Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that he is shocked by this incident of murder. Making Rajasthan crime free is our first priority, he writes. At the same time, former CM Vasundhara Raje has also described Gogamedi’s murder as tragic.