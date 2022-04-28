FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telemedicine scheme, eSanjeevani records 3.5 lakhs consultations on Apr 26, 27

AMN / WEB DESK

Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) have crossed a landmark milestone in their mission of providing quality healthcare services near to the communities. A record 3.5 lakhs tele-consultations have been registered on the 26th and 27th of this month through flagship telemedicine scheme, eSanjeevani.

The Union Health Ministry said this is the highest number of teleconsultations ever done at these wellness centres on a single day. In addition, more than 76 lakh patients have availed the services provided by eSanjeevani OPD telemedicine on 26th and 27th of this month.

The ‘eSanjeevani AB-HWC is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas.

It enables virtual connection between the beneficiary at Wellness Centres and the doctor and specialist at the hub. This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors and specialists at the hub with the beneficiary through paramedics. Currently, eSanjeevani HWC is operational at more than 80 thousand Health and Wellness Centres.

The eSanjeevani OPD is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes.

