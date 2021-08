AMN

In Telangana, many women are happy as they could open Jan Dhan account, due to which they feel they are in advantageous position especially during COVID -19 lock down. Rani from Choppadandi says she is thankful to the Government as the Jan Dhan account in SBI proved helpful during COVID pandemic. She also recalled that 500 rupees cash transaction from the Central government helped her and her family during the pandemic.