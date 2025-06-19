Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana to approach SC against Godavari-Banakacharla project: CM Revanth Reddy

Jun 19, 2025

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state will approach the Supreme Court to stop the Godavari-Banakcharla link project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The project proposes a system to divert water from the Godavari River to the Krishna basin from Polavaram. Speaking to the media following an all-party MPs meeting, the Chief Minister said, the state government will appoint legal experts to fight the legal battle.

He said the government will take all measures to protect the interests of Telangana. He also said a resolution will be passed in the state Assembly opposing the Godavari-Banakacharla project and send it to the Centre, and fight this battle unitedly, involving all parties.

The Chief Minister said, regardless of politics, there will be no compromise when it comes to farmers’ interests.

