Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Red alert issued for heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Jun 19, 2025
Representational image

The Met Department has issued a red alert for very heavy to heavy rainfall in several districts of Jharkhand today. Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Simdega, Gumla and several parts of South Chotanagpur Division will remain affected. The Disaster Management Department has also issued an advisory to remain alert due to prevailing weather predictions. Schools have been closed for one day in Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Dhanbad and Ramgarh districts after the instructions given by the respective Deputy Commissioners. Many people living in low-lying areas of East Singhbhum district have also been advised to vacate their places due to the rise in water level in Kharkai and Swarnarekha rivers.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

8 died in a road accident in Pune

Jun 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy to moderate rain across West Bengal

Jun 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana to approach SC against Godavari-Banakacharla project: CM Revanth Reddy

Jun 19, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

19 June 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

QS World Rankings 2026: Record 54 Indian Institutes Featured, IIT Delhi Leads the Pack

19 June 2025 4:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

8 died in a road accident in Pune

19 June 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

19 June 2025 4:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!