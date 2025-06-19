Red alert issued for heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Representational image

The Met Department has issued a red alert for very heavy to heavy rainfall in several districts of Jharkhand today. Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Simdega, Gumla and several parts of South Chotanagpur Division will remain affected. The Disaster Management Department has also issued an advisory to remain alert due to prevailing weather predictions. Schools have been closed for one day in Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Dhanbad and Ramgarh districts after the instructions given by the respective Deputy Commissioners. Many people living in low-lying areas of East Singhbhum district have also been advised to vacate their places due to the rise in water level in Kharkai and Swarnarekha rivers.