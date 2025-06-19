IMD forecasts heavy to moderate rain across West Bengal

All the districts of West Bengal are likely to get scattered rainfall today. A low-pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal had been reported by the Indian Meteorological Department IMD. Meanwhile, the South West Monsoon has covered the entire West Bengal.

One or two places in the Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, West Medinipur, West Burdwan, East Burdwan and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal are likely to get heavy rainfall today. On the other hand, scattered rainfall in some places of the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur districts has been forecasted by the met department.

Malda, South Dinajpur, and Coochbehar districts are likely to get light to moderate rainfall. Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing incessant rain since this morning. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea off the coast of West Bengal and Odisha due to rough sea conditions.

In Sikkim, many parts of the state are witnessing a downpour. Rains, along with landslides, have also been reported in a few places. The vehicle movements are affected on the Namchi -Jorethang road due to landslides.