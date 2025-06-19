8 died in a road accident in Pune

AMN

Eight persons died and five others were seriously injured in a road accident in Pune district last evening. The accident occurred when a speeding passenger car rammed into a stationary tempo on the Jejuri-Morgaon road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He also announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50 thousand rupees. Mr. Modi also wished the speedy recovery of those injured.