President Murmu Inaugurates Rashtrapati Tapovan, Niketan and Udyan in Dehradun

Rashtrapati Tapovan: A Green Haven in Himalayan Foothills Now Open to Public



AMN / Dehradun, June 20, 2025

President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated a series of landmark initiatives in Dehradun, marking a significant push towards ecological preservation, public accessibility, and inclusive development. She formally opened Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan, along with key public facilities including a Visitor Facilitation Centre, Cafeteria, and Souvenir Shop. The foundation stone for the Rashtrapati Udyan was also laid, with an amphitheater at Rashtrapati Niketan inaugurated a day earlier.

Presidential Estates Open to the People

Rashtrapati Tapovan, spread across 19 acres along Rajpur Road, is now open to the public for the first time. Designed as a tranquil spiritual and ecological retreat in the Himalayan foothills, the estate is home to 117 plant species, 52 types of butterflies, 41 bird species, and seven mammal species — including protected ones. Natural bamboo groves and untouched forest ecosystems make it a model of conservation.

Rashtrapati Niketan, originally established in 1838 as a summer camp for the Governor General’s Bodyguard and converted into a Presidential Retreat in 1976, spans 21 acres. The estate includes historic architecture, lily ponds, fruit orchards, and old stables — all set to be accessible to visitors starting July 1.

The new Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre eco-friendly park, aims to serve as a public space that balances accessibility, sustainability, and community engagement. Designed to be Net-Zero in emissions and fully accessible for Divyangjan, it is envisioned as a hub for wellness, cultural activities, and civic pride.

A book documenting the rich biodiversity of all three estates — Tapovan, Niketan, and Udyan — was released on the occasion, listing over 300 flora and 170 fauna species, providing a unique ecological record of these national spaces.

Emphasis on Inclusivity and Empowerment

During her visit, President Murmu also spent time at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), where she interacted with students and visited its Science and Computer Labs as well as an educational exhibition.

In her address, the President underlined that the true progress of a nation lies in its treatment of people with disabilities. “India’s cultural legacy is rooted in sensitivity, compassion, and inclusivity,” she said, highlighting the role of initiatives like Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, which seeks to create an accessible environment across infrastructure, communication, and transport.

She praised the institute for leveraging advanced technology to empower students and promote their inclusion into mainstream society. “This is the era of science and technology. With the right support, people with disabilities can become change-makers,” she noted.

The estates — Tapovan (open from June 24) and Niketan (open from July 1) — are expected to become centers for both environmental education and social inclusion, reflecting a new chapter in making India’s heritage assets open, accessible, and inspiring for all.