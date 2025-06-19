ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi, Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations, including in Patna and Ranchi, in connection with the NEET MBBS entrance exam paper leak case. Official sources said the searches are being carried out at the premises related to the mastermind of the paper leak case, Sanjeev Mukhiya and others.

Last year, Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit had unearthed the NEET MBBS exam paper leak. The probe revealed that Mukhiya had also been involved in leaking question papers of several competitive exams through an interstate organised gang. ​He was arrested by the Bihar Police in April this year.