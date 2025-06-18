Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: Govt schools to open on June 21 for ‘Yoga Sangam’ celebrations on International Yoga Day

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

The 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated as ‘Yoga Sangam’ on the 21st of this month in all government schools of Bihar. The Education Department has issued letters to all District Education Officers in this regard, instructing them to keep schools open. Over 70 thousand government schools have received these directives. Currently, summer vacation holidays are underway in government schools in the state. Director of the Bihar Education Project Council, Mayank Warwade ( वरवड़े), stated that in view of International Yoga Day, schools have been instructed to remain open from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM on the 21st June. All teachers and school students have been asked to ensure their presence to participate in Yoga Day activities.

