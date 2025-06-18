Meghalaya govt directs mandatory visitor registration after murder incident

AMN

Meghalaya government has directed all the home stays, resorts and even landlords to compulsorily register all the visitors in the wake of the Raghuvanshi murder incident. State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the government will ensure that all accommodation units now compulsorily register guests through the tourism app, which is already being used by 60 per cent of accommodation units. The state government recently also banned the renting of private vehicles to tourists who wish to self-drive, and has even decided to revisit the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act to give it more teeth to help in controlling crime.