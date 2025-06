AMN

Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 37 premises of contractors and private entities involved in the Delhi classroom construction scam. The case is related to an FIR registered by Anti Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi Police against the then City Ministers and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, and other private persons for alleged irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in various schools in the national capital.