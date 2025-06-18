Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

‘Extremely heavy rainfall’: MHA issues red alert across Assam

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a Red Alert for Assam for today and tomorrow as the India Meteorological Department predicted extreme, very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms across the state, including in Guwahati. The Ministry has asked the State Government to ensure the safety of the people.

Despite the rainfall, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures reaching 37 to 38 degrees Celsius but feeling like 46 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, 10 villages of Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts are still reeling under flood.

