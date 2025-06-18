Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Andhra Pradesh: 3 top maoist leaders killed in ongoing encounter with security forces

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

Three top Maoist leaders were killed today in an encounter between security personnel and armed Maoists in the Kondamodalu forest area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. Those killed have been identified as Aruna, a Special Zonal Maoist Committee member and wife of deceased Maoist leader Chalapathi Rao, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, a Central Maoist Committee member and Anju, an ACM from the AOB Special Zonal Maoist Committee. Security personnel​ have recovered three AK-47 rifles from the site.

