Sikkim to replace 23-seater helicopter with smaller aircraft citing poor passenger response

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

Government of Sikkim has decided to replace its large 23-seater MI-172 helicopter provided by Sky One Airways Pvt Ltd with a smaller 10-seater aircraft from some other aviation agency. The reasons behind the proposed replacements include citing poor passenger response, high operational costs, and limited landing access as the main reasons for the shift. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim, C.S. Rao, explained that the service with this model was introduced on 6th March, 2024, with the hope that it was an all-weather aircraft, but operational experience proved otherwise.

Rao also said the Government assumed the service would attract a sufficient number of tourists/passengers who have to commute from Siliguri to Bagdogra and vis-à-vis. However, in reality, the passenger response was remarkably poor, maybe six to seven passengers per shift for its exorbitant fare.

Government of Sikkim is in the process of selecting a smaller 10-seater helicopter, which is expected to be more economical and practical for the state’s terrain and weather.

