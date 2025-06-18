Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab: BSF apprehends 3 narco-smugglers in Ferozepur

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

In Punjab, the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, has successfully apprehended three Indian narco-smugglers with narcotics and drug money, while in other operations along the Punjab border, recovered two drones, pistol parts and heroin. The three smugglers were arrested during a joint raid by both the security forces on a suspected house village of Raja Rai in Ferozepur district.

Over half a kilogram of Heroin and five mobile phones have also been seized from their possession. The trio has been handed over to police for further proceedings.

In three other searches, the BSF intercepted and shot down one Drone in Tarn Taran sector and seized two more in Amritsar district along with pistol parts and heroin said to be dropped from drones from across the border.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Govt schools to open on June 21 for ‘Yoga Sangam’ celebrations on International Yoga Day

Jun 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meghalaya govt directs mandatory visitor registration after murder incident

Jun 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED raids 37 locations in Delhi classroom scam linked to AAP leaders

Jun 18, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Protected: How to Choose the Right SAT Exam Coaching Program?

18 June 2025 8:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Govt schools to open on June 21 for ‘Yoga Sangam’ celebrations on International Yoga Day

18 June 2025 7:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Meghalaya govt directs mandatory visitor registration after murder incident

18 June 2025 7:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED raids 37 locations in Delhi classroom scam linked to AAP leaders

18 June 2025 7:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!