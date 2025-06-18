Punjab: BSF apprehends 3 narco-smugglers in Ferozepur

AMN

In Punjab, the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, has successfully apprehended three Indian narco-smugglers with narcotics and drug money, while in other operations along the Punjab border, recovered two drones, pistol parts and heroin. The three smugglers were arrested during a joint raid by both the security forces on a suspected house village of Raja Rai in Ferozepur district.

Over half a kilogram of Heroin and five mobile phones have also been seized from their possession. The trio has been handed over to police for further proceedings.

In three other searches, the BSF intercepted and shot down one Drone in Tarn Taran sector and seized two more in Amritsar district along with pistol parts and heroin said to be dropped from drones from across the border.