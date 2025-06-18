Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana calls all-party meet with MPs over Banakacharla project

Jun 18, 2025

AMN

The Telangana State government has called for an all-party meeting with Members of Parliament from Telangana, including those from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, to discuss the Banakacharla project. This meeting is scheduled to take place this afternoon at the State Secretariat. The State government has invited Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as well as MPs from the BJP, BRS, and AIMIM.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, in his letter, mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government has submitted proposals to the Central Water Resources department regarding the construction of the Banakacharla project. He indicated that a preliminary assessment suggests that the project may conflict with the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award of 1980 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. Furthermore, he expressed concern that it could infringe upon the water rights of the people of Telangana.

