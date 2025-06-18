Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 157 mortal remains handed over, lone survivor discharged after recovery

AMN

Nearly 190 DNA samples of the deceased of the Ahmedabad plane crash have been successfully identified till now. Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Dr Rakesh Joshi, said that 157 mortal remains have been handed over to the families of the victims so far. Meanwhile, Vishwas Kumar, the only passenger who survived the crash, was discharged yesterday after recovery. He added that 71 patients who were undergoing treatment in the civil hospital on the day of the crash, of whom three people have died so far. Apart from these, eight local people, including four medical students, also lost their lives on the day of the crash.