Rains in Delhi-NCR, give relief to residents from scorching heat

Jun 18, 2025

After days of relentless heatwave and high humidity, Delhi-NCR residents received much-needed relief after sudden spell of rain on Tuesday. The national capital and its adjoining areas witnessed light to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds, leading to drop in temperatures across the region.

The afternoon downpour began with strong winds sweeping across several areas, including AIIMS, Qutub Institutional Area, and other parts of South and Central Delhi. As rain intensified, temperatures fell noticeably, turning the atmosphere cool and pleasant. The skies finally opened up after several hot days on the trot, much to the delight of Delhiites.

The relief wasn’t limited to Delhi alone. Neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad also experienced significant showers. Noida and Ghaziabad, in particular, saw heavy rain following strong gusts of wind, bringing instant respite from rising humidity and unbearable temperatures.

In Ghaziabad, the sudden burst of wind was followed by heavy rain, bringing instant relief to residents.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh advisory forecasting hailstorms and thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning, with wind speeds reaching 50–70 km/h. The alert covers several areas of Delhi, including Jafarpur, Narela, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Tughlakabad, and many parts of NCR – Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

Isolated regions in Haryana (Jhajjar, Farukhnagar), Uttar Pradesh (Sikandrabad, Debai, Sahaswan), and Rajasthan (Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai) are also likely to experience similar weather patterns within the next two hours.

The IMD has also forecasted that the temperature during the week will range between 33 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius during the daytime, whereas the nighttime temperature will range between 25 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s bulletin added that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging from 40–60 km/h, is expected to continue throughout the evening, further extending relief to the region.

