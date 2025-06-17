All routes to Amarnath cave shrine declared no flying zone during yatra period

AMN / WEB DESK

The Jammu and Kashmir government today declared all routes to the Amarnath cave shrine as no flying zone during the yatra period. According to the order issued by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones and balloons has been prohibited from the 1st of next month to 10th of August this year on Amarnath yatra routes, including both Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis.

However, the restriction will not be applicable for medical evacuations, disaster management, or surveillance by security forces.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan today chaired a high-level review meeting for security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The meeting held at police headquarters in Srinagar was attended by J&K Chief Secretary and DGP, senior officials of the Indian Army, as well as intelligence agency representatives and others. It was to finalise an action plan on security and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. During the meeting, the senior officials highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges. Authorities said full coordination among agencies is being ensured for robust security planning for the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high holy shrine in the Himalayas will commence on 3rd of next month and will culminate on 9th August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.