Telangana: Police on high alert in Hyderabad following demonstrations in support of MLA Raja Singh

AMN

In Telangana, police are on high alert at several places in Hyderabad. Additional forces have been also deployed including old city following demonstrations in support of the arrested Member of Legislative Assembly, Raja Singh.

The suspended BJP legislator has been arrested on PD Act, for his alleged provocative statements against a community. Police have invoked over 100 cases, registered since 2014, following complaints against him, after his alleged controversial statement. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to ensure today’s Juma pass off peacefully and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has resumed his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the Jangoan district where his Yatra was disrupted by police three days ago. The Yatra is expected to culminate tomorrow at a public meeting in Hanmakonda.