FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2022 07:12:54      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Police on high alert in Hyderabad following demonstrations in support of MLA Raja Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Telangana, police are on high alert at several places in Hyderabad. Additional forces have been also deployed including old city following demonstrations in support of the arrested Member of Legislative Assembly, Raja Singh.

The suspended BJP legislator has been arrested on PD Act, for his alleged provocative statements against a community. Police have invoked over 100 cases, registered since 2014, following complaints against him, after his alleged controversial statement. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to ensure today’s Juma pass off peacefully and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has resumed his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the Jangoan district where his Yatra was disrupted by police three days ago. The Yatra is expected to culminate tomorrow at a public meeting in Hanmakonda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

First Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament starts from 27th August

AMN/ WEB DESK The first Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament will start from 27 of this month. The tournam ...

HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen to enter quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo

AMn/ WEB DESK HS Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen in Badminton by 21-17, 21-16, 21-17 entered into the quarter- ...

Durand cup: the matches between East Bengal vs Rajasthan United end in a draw

AMN/ WEB DESK The match between East Bengal and Rajasthan United in Durand Cup ended in a draw at Kishore B ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart