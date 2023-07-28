Telangana: High alert in state after record rain in many districts

Water levels in several irrigation projects rising

AMN / WEB DESK

High alert has been declared Telangana after a record rainfall battered several districts yesterday with Mulugu district recording the State’s highest ever rainfall of 64.98 cm in a single day. Rescue and relief activities are underway in full swing. Six persons are feared dead in different rain-related incidents, while 12 others were washed away at different places. Search operations are underway to rescue these people.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Ministers and elected representatives to monitor the relief activities at the field level round the clock. A control room has been set up in the Secretariat in Hyderabad to monitor the situation on an hourly basis with three senior officers being tasked with the response mechanism.

Dozens of villages are inundated in Warangal, Mulugu, Khammam, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts. Nearly 11 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps across the state. Meanwhile, the water levels in almost every irrigation project including major, medium, and minor ones, were rising and overflowing their storage capacity forcing authorities to evacuate people. Gates of almost all major projects in the State have been lifted to let out the continuing excess inflows. The rising water levels in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been continuously monitored round the clock.

In case of emergencies, the State level control room can be reached out on 040-23450779, 7997950008, and 7997959782. The met officials have forecast heavy rains in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, parts of erstwhile Warangal, and erstwhile Nalgonda today.