IMD issues Yellow alert for rain in Mumbai; Orange alert for Thane & Raigad districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in Mumbai for today, July 28. The IMD has also issued an orange alert of very heavy rain for the adjoining Thane and Raigad districts. It has issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai till 8:30 am today.

Heavy rains in Mumbai yesterday resulted in water-logging in several areas and traffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways. Extreme heavy rains lashed parts of the Thane district yesterday. Many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging. Traffic movement was also affected on two major highways.

Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, started overflowing yesterday. With the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rains to worsen in Thane and Palghar, all schools and colleges will continue to remain shut for today.