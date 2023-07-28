Met Department forecasts increase in rainfall activity over East India including Bihar

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over East India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from today. Heavy rainfall is likely in these States during the next three days. The weather office also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Northeastern States during the next five days. IMD said, light to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall will continue over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.