Government of India & Asian Development Bank signs a 200 million dollar loan for expanding urban services in Rajasthan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank today signed a 200 million dollar loan for expanding urban services in Rajasthan. The Finance Ministry said, this will provide finance for the ongoing Rajasthan Secondary Towns Development Sector Project to expand water supply and sanitation systems and enhance urban resilience. This will improve water supply systems in at least seven towns by converting all groundwater sources to surface water, and by installing one thousand 400 kilometre of new water supply pipelines. The loan agreement was signed between, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs Vumlunmang Vualnam, and Country Director of Asian Development Bank, India Resident Mission, Takeo Konishi.