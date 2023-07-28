Nagaland joins rest of the world in observing World Hepatitis Day

AMN

Nagaland joined the rest of the world in observing World Hepatitis Day today. A programme was jointly organised by Kripa Foundation, National Viral Hepatitis Control Program Nagaland, CDC, PATH, and CAD Foundation at Kohima.

Mission Director of National Health Mission, Dr. Ritu Thurr said, one person dies every 30 seconds because of viral hepatitis infection, which he termed as very alarming. Though hepatitis is one of the most devastating diseases on the earth, he said, it is preventable and treatable with services that are free and easily available in primary health centers across the country.

Dr. Thurr said, the Union Government has launched National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme in a strategic manner to provide free screening, diagnosis, treatment, and counseling services to all people, especially high-risk people. He also noted that any national programmes and policies such as National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme need strong and administrative support at the highest level, and the need for uninterrupted financial and logistic supply to achieve the goal.

Dr. Thurr further informed that the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, an immunisation campaign towards the elimination of Measles and Rubella, will begin in the State next month.

Meanwhile, State Nodal Officer National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr. M Nukshisangla Jamir said, 148 out of 5161 persons screened for Hepatitis B have been found seropositive in the state, while 17 out of 2556 pregnant women also tested positive during the period of April to June 2023. She said, out of 5133 persons that were screened, 194 tested seropositive for Hepatitis C. Dr. Jamir also said, 13 newborns of the seropositive pregnant women received Hepatitis B Immune Globulin doses in the same period.