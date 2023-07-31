इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2023 03:10:12      انڈین آواز
IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Bihar

The Meteorological Department IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across Bihar in the next five days. The forecast says heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in East Champaran, Aurangabad, Kishanganj, Nawada, and Gaya districts in the next 24 hours.

Favorable conditions are prevailing for good rainfall as a trough line is passing through Patna and adjoining areas. In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall recorded in several districts. The highest 158 mm rainfall was registered in Aurangabad.

