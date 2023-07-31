Manipur: Governor Anusuiya Uikey visits relief camp at Youth Hostel in Imphal district

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey today visited a relief camp at Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak Sport Complex in Imphal East district and attended the blessing ceremony of newborn babies at the relief camp.



The Governor attended the rituals of the newly born babies and gave her blessings to the babies. She also expressed her best wishes for the babies and their parents.



After the ritual ceremony, the Governor said that all efforts are on for the restoration of peace and harmony in the State. The Governor gifts along with cash to the mothers. Altogether, 36 women of including 24 pregnant and 12 lactating mothers are in the camp.