Think 20 conference under G20 India Presidency begins in Mysuru

AMN

The three-day Think 20 conference under G20 India Presidency began in Mysuru today with traditional welcome to the delegates. It is a gathering of distinguished members of the seven Think20 Task Forces and policy experts from around the world. The conference provides an unparalleled opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including issues such as lifestyle for sustainable development, macroeconomics, and trade, women-led development, digital transformation, green transition, the global financial order, accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reforming multilateralism.



During the Summit, Think20 will have the privilege of releasing the final Think20 Communiqué. The policy recommendations outlined in the Think20 Communiqué are sourced from the official Statements of the seven Task Forces of Think20 India, which will also be launched during the Summit. The document also draws on the various Policy Briefs authored by researchers and scholars from around the world, as well as highlights from the Ideas Box of Think20, an initiative by Think20 India to encourage the public to engage with the G20 process. The Summit will also see the launch of four associated publications.



Dr. Samir Saran, Chair, Think20 Secretariat and President, Observer Research Foundation has informed that over 131 co-chairs from the G20 and other invited countries have collaborated over the past eight months and have put together some very specific and wide-ranging recommendations for the G20 leadership to consider.



Observer Research Foundation (ORF), as the Think20 Secretariat under India’s G20 Presidency is hosting the Think20 Summit in Mysuru. Think20 is the G20’s official engagement group that serves as an ‘ideas bank’ for the multilateral grouping by bringing together think tanks and high-level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20.