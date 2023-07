AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall activity will continue over east and east central India during next three days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, over Gangetic West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Sikkim. The weather office also forecast heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next five days.