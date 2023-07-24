UP government to construct ‘Kalyan Mandapam’ in each district 

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government will construct Kalyan Mandapam in each district of the state for holding weddings and other auspicious programmes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the scheme yesterday. Addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, Mr. Yogi said the Kalyan Madapam scheme would start from Gorakhpur. Each Kalyan Mandapam would be constructed at a cost of around 1.50 crore rupees. The facility will be equipped with a hall, guest room, lawn, parking etc. Kalyam Mandapam would make weddings affordable for weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister also announced an International Sports Stadium in Gorakhpur. He laid the foundation stone of a mini sports complex in the city and inaugurated various development projects. Mr. Yogi reiterated his government’s commitment to promoting sports and providing world-class facilities to the players.