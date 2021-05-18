Telangana govt to set up oxygen production plants in 48 govt hospitals

AMN

Telangana Government has decided to set up oxygen production plants of 324 metric tonnes capacity in 48 government hospitals across the state to make the state self-reliant in oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients. A high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was held in Hyderabad yesterday. This includes an additional 100 metric tonne capacity in Hyderabad.

Later he appealed to Covid-19 patients to undergo treatment in government hospitals free of cost. He urged people to take advantage of the facilities in government hospitals including oxygen, beds and medicines for free instead of going to private hospitals and spending huge amounts. The government also decided to set up six new medical colleges at Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Mancherial and Mahbubabad along with attached Nursing colleges.

He asked the officials to make arrangements for the equipment and the required medicines in ENT Hospital in Koti, Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, medical college hospitals in the districts to treat the black fungus disease among Covid-19 patients.